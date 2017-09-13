 »   »   » REVEALED: Mammootty's Role In Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is extremely busy with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. As reported earlier, Mammootty is once again joining hands with The Great Father director Haneef Adeni, for the upcoming movie Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

The project, which was announced on the actor's birthday, September 7, is directed by senior associate director Shaji Padoor. Haneef Adeni has penned the script of the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out police story.



Reportedly, Abrahaminte Santhathikal will feature Mammootty in the role of Deric Abraham, a police officer. Deric is one of the two sons of the titular character Abraham. The team is yet to reveal the name of the actor who plays Abraham in the movie.



The rumour mills suggest that Mammootty himself will essay the role of Abraham in the movie. If the rumours are to be true, Abrahaminte Santhathikal will feature the megastar in a double role. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.



As per the latest updates, Abrahaminte Santhathikal will go on floors by the beginning of 2018 and will hit the theatres during the summer season of the year. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast of the highly anticipated project.