 »   »   » Mammootty's 400th Project: Here Is An Exciting Update!

Mammootty, the megastar is turning 66 this year. Th megastar has completed 399 projects so far, in his 37-years long acting career. As per the latest reports, Mammootty is now all set to announce his 400th film project.

According to some believable sources, Mammootty 400 will be officially announced on 7th September, the megastar's birthday. Even though the other details of the project have not been revealed, it has rumoured that Dulquer Salmaan is a part of it.

The rumour mills suggest that Dulquer will share the screen with his father Mammootty for the first time in his career, in Mammootty 400. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the movie will be a sequel to the megastar's blockbuster movie, Big B.

Photo Courtesy: Saif Mohammed

Reportedly, Mammootty 400 will be directed by the Big B director Amal Neerad. The movie is expected to be a complete treat for the Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan fans and movie lovers, who have been waiting to watch the father-son duo together on screen.

Kunjali Marakkar, the ambitious project of Mammootty is also expected to be officially launched on the actor's birthday. The big budget venture is expected to mark the directorial debut of actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan.

Mammootty is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming Ajai Vasudev movie, which has been titled as Masterpiece. The megastar will be next seen in the upcoming Shyamdhar movie Pullikkaran Staraa, which will hit the theatres for Onam.