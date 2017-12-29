 »   »   » Mammootty’s Abrahaminte Santhathikal: Here’s An Important Update!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, starring Mammootty in the lead role is one of the most anticipated movies of the actor. The film, which has its scripted penned by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni will be helmed by Shaji Padoor.

Now, here is an important update on this much awaited film of Mammootty. According to the reports, Abrahaminte Santhathikal will go on floors on January 1, 2018. The Pooja of the film will be held on the first day of 2018. If reports are to be believed, the initial portions of the film will be shot in Ernakulam.

Reportedly, Abrahamninte Santhathikal is a police story and Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a police officer yet again. There were reports doing the rounds that Mammootty will be seen playing a character named Deric Abraham in Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

The makers are yet to officially announce the details regarding the rest of the cast. If reports are to be believed, the team is planning to release the film during the Vishu season of 2018.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's most recent release Masterpiece, which had hit the theatres during the Christmas season is enjoying a good run in the theatres. The film, which got a huge opening, did set a new opening day collection record.