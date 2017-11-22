 »   »   » Mammootty's Bilal: Is Dulquer Salmaan A Part Of The Project? Amal Neerad Answers...

To be precise, it was on November 17, 2017 that the Malayalam film world witnessed the official announcement of one of the most awaited movies, in the form of Mammootty's Bilal, the sequel to Big B.
The craze and excitement that followed the announcement of Bilal was incomparable and the social media is busy discussing about the project, even now.
Nothing much has been disclosed about the rest of the cast of the movie. Meanwhile, rumours were rife that Dulquer Salmaan will also be a part of the project. In fact, social media was flooded with discussions on the probabilities of Dulquer salmaan being a part of Bilal.
But, is the young sensation really a part of the project? Amal Neerad, who will be directing the Mammootty starrer Bilal, opened up on the same in an interview given to Times Of India.
Amal Neerad's Response
"I have always enjoyed working with Dulquer. He's a great actor and only adds more value to any film that he's part of. But in Bilal, I do not think there is space for him. He will not be part of the movie", Amal Neerad was quoted as saying to Times OF India regarding Dulquer Salmaan's association with the project.
What The Rumour Mills Had Suggested!
Well, as soon as the announcement on Bilal came, the rumour mills suggested that Dulquer Salmaan will play an integral role in the film and there came reports that the young actor will be seen playing a character named Abu, who had appeared in the climax sequences of Big B.
Dulquer Salmaan - A Big Fan OF Big B
Well, Dulquer Salmaan is a huge fan of Mammootty's Big B, directed by Amal Neerad. He has more than once expressed his fanship for the movie and he was also quite excited after the announcement of the sequel surfaced. These factors also paved way for the rumours to spread.