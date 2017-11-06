 »   »   » Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar, Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team's Next & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

The times ahead would witness the arrival of some big budget Malayalam movies and an announcement regarding one such big budget venture of Mammootty was made in the past week.

In fact, reports have been doing the rounds regarding a project on Kunjali Marakkar, which would feature none other than Mammootty in the lead role.



Meanwhile, reports also surfaced that Mohanlal's next with Priyadarshan will also be a period movie based on Kunjali Marakkar.The news came as a pleasant surprise to the audiences but still an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made



Keep scrolling down to read about these and all the other major Mollywood news of the week..



First Look Poster Of Aadhi The shooting of Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadhi, is currently progressing and the team has now released a new poster of the film. Well, this poster has struck the right chords with the audiences and is a big hit on social media.

Official Announcement On Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar Finally, the official announcement on this much awaited venture has come. On November 1, 2017, August Cinema, officially made an announcement regarding Kunjali Marakkar IV, which will be directed by Santosh Sivan. Mammootty will play the lead role in this upcoming big budget venture, which is expected to go on floors in 2018.



Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team's Next At first, reports surfaced that Mohanlal and Priyadarshan team's next will be a big budget period movie about Kunjali Marakkar. The film-maker stated that at least 10 more months of research is required to complete the script.

But later, with the announcement of Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar, the film-maker stated that if Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar is coming he will not be making a film about the same person as he feels that the industry doesn't require two films based on Kunjali Marakkar.

Prithviraj's Next Big Movie Prithviraj has some real big projects in his kitty and now, he has announced yet another big project of which he will be a part of. This upcoming project has been titled as Meter Gauge 1904 and the movie will be directed by Vimaanam fame Pradeep M Nair.

Soubin Shahir To Get Hitched Soon Soubin Shahir, who is one of the most loved actors of Mollywood is all set to tie the knot soon. Reportedly, the actor has been engaged to Jamia Zaheer, hailing from Calicut. If reports are to be believed, they will tie the knot in the next month.

The Interesting Title Of Mammootty-Khalid Rahman Movie Mammootty is all set to team up with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame Khalid Rahman for an upcoming movie, which will be produced by Anwar Rasheed. Interestingly, the title of the film has caught the attention of the social media users. If reports are to be believed, this upcoming film has been titled as Unda.

Update On Anjali Menon's Next Movie Anjali Menon's next film as a director will feature Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy in the lead roles. The film, which will be shot in Ooty, UAE and various other locations went on floors on November 1, 2017. Reportedly, this upcoming movie will narrate the tale of relationships.

What's The Status Of Randamoozham..? VA Shrikumar Menon, who will be directing the magnum opus Randamoozham with Mohanlal in the lead role had come up with an update regarding the movie. The director stated that the pre-production of the film is moving at full-swing and he will be dedicating himself completely to the project from Jan 19.



