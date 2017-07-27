 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar To Go Floors Soon?

Here is a highly exciting news for Mammootty fans and Malayalam movie fanatics. If the reports are to be believed, Kunjali Marakkar, the highly anticipated Mammootty starring epic drama, will go on floors very soon.

According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to officially launch Kunjali Marakkar, at the 125th-day celebration of Mammootty's The Great Father. Reportedly, Kunjali Markkar is jointly produced by August Cinema and another popular production banner.



As per the reports, Mammootty will be portraying the role of Kunjali Marakkar-The Fourth, who had served the Samoothiri Kingdom as the Army Cheif, in 16th Century. The megastar will be appearing in a totally different avathar in the highly anticipated project.



Earlier, it was reported that Prithviraj will be playing a pivotal role in the epic drama, which will feature several popular actors in the key roles. However, it is yet to be known that whether Prithviraj will associate with the project, as he had recently ended his association with August Cinema.



Earlier, director-cinematographer Amal Neerad was reported to be the director of the epic drama. Reportedly, the team is planning to officially reveal the director of the project, technical crew, and rest of the star cast of the project, at the launch event.