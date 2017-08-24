 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece: Release Postponed Again

Masterpiece, the Mammootty project is one of the most awaited projects of the year. The movie, which marks Mammootty's second collaboration with director Ajai Vasudev, was expected to hit the theatres as a Pooja special release.

But as per the latest reports, Masterpiece will not hit the theatres by the end of September, during Pooja season, as expected. Reportedly, the team is yet to finish the final schedule filming and post-production activities of the movie.



Scroll down for more details regarding the new released date of Mammootty's Masterpiece...



New Release Date As per the latest reports, the team is planning to release Masterpiece by the first week of November 2017. However, the release date is yet to be finalised.

Original Release Date The Mammootty starrer was originally planned as an Eid release, but was later postponed to August end as an Onam release. The release was rescheduled once again for September end, as a Pooja release.

Mammootty's Role Masterpiece will feature Mammootty in the role of Prof. Edward Livingstone aka Eddy, who makes a comeback to the college he studied, as a professor. Eddy is a very strict, unfriendly professor to the students.

The Supporting Cast Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa, and Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads. Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, Arjun Nandakumar etc., appear in the supporting roles.

Masterpiece is scripted by Udayakrishna, who rose to fame with the Mohanlal movie Pulimurugan. The movieMasterpiece, which comes with the tagline 'master of masses', hints that the movie is a complete mass entertainer which will satisfy the common audiences.



Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score for the movie. Masterpiece, which is produced by CH Muhammed, under the banner Royal Cinemas, will hit the theatres in October.