 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece: The Much Awaited First Look Poster Is Out!

Mammootty's much awaited mass movie, which has been titled as Masterpiece, is in the making and the fans of the actor can expect a real mass entertainer from Ajai Vasudev, who had earlier helmed Mammootty's Rajadhiraja.

Earlier, the makers of Mammootty's Masterpiece had come up with the official title poster of the movie and now, the team has come with the hugely awaited first look poster of the movie.



Take a look at the first look poster of Masterpiece..



The first poster of Masterpiece features Mammootty in it and in the backdrop we could see a group of college students having a tiff with policemen.



Well, the story of Masterpiece is set against the backdrop of a college and Mammootty will be seen in the role of a professor, who is fondly known as Eddy.



Masterpiece has its script penned by popular writer Udayakrishna. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring actors like Mukesh, Varalasmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa, Mahima Nambiar, Gokul Suresh, Santhosh Pandit etc., in it. Masterpiece is expected to hit the theatres during the upcoming Pooja season.