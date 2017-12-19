 »   »   » Mammootty’s Parole: When Will The Movie Hit The Theatres?

Parole, is an upcoming film of Mammootty, which paves way for the entry of yet another debut film-maker, Sharreth Sandith. The shoot of the film had commenced in the month of June in Bangalore.

Later, the second schedule of the film had commenced a month back and according to a latest report by Times Of India, the entire shoot of this Mammootty starrer has been completed.



The report also suggests that the makers are planning to release the film by the end of March or beginning of April.



Parole has a strong star cast and the movie has two leading ladies in the form of Miya and Iniya. Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu etc., are also a part of the cast list. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the genre or the story line of the movie.



Meanwhile, Mammootty is gearing up for the big release of his next film, Masterpiece, directed by Ajai Vasudev. This upcoming mass entertainer, which is high on expectations will hit the thatres on December 22, 2017. Later in January 2018, Mammootty's Street Lights will hit the theatres. The movie has been scheduled for a release on January 26, 2017.