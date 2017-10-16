 »   »   » Poster Of Mammootty's Street Lights, Villain's New Record & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mammootty started off the year with the big success of the film The Great Father. It was followed by Puthan Panam and Pullikkaran Staraa, out of which only the second one managed to do a decent business at the box office.

Now, all eyes are on Mammootty's next big release of the year, which is expected to be the film Street Lights. Meanwhile, the team of Mammootty's Street Lights came up with a big surprise for the audiences.



On the other hand, Mohanlal's Villain is gearing up for a release. Villain is expected to set the box office on fire and importantly, the Mohanlal starrer has already set some big pre-release records. Read about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The week.

