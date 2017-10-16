 »   »   » Poster Of Mammootty's Street Lights, Villain's New Record & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mammootty started off the year with the big success of the film The Great Father. It was followed by Puthan Panam and Pullikkaran Staraa, out of which only the second one managed to do a decent business at the box office.
Now, all eyes are on Mammootty's next big release of the year, which is expected to be the film Street Lights. Meanwhile, the team of Mammootty's Street Lights came up with a big surprise for the audiences.
On the other hand, Mohanlal's Villain is gearing up for a release. Villain is expected to set the box office on fire and importantly, the Mohanlal starrer has already set some big pre-release records. Read about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The week.
Nivin Pauly & Rajeev Ravi To Team Up
Nivin Pauly is all set to join hands with film-maker Rajeev Ravi for the first time. The announcement on this big project came on Nivin Pauly's birthday. Importantly, this supcoming big budget project will be a biopic on popular playwright and actor N N Pillai. The movie is being produced under the banner E4 Entertainments.
First Look Poster Of Street Lights
Mammootty's next big release will be cinematographer Shamdatt's debut directorial venture Street Lights. The makers came up with the first look poster of the film, which definitely has struck the right chords. Reportedly, Mammootty will be seen playing a cop in this upcoming venture.
Villain's Pre-release Record
Mohanlal starrer Villain, which will be hitting the theatres on October 27, 2017 has already scripted some big records. Reportedly, the overseas rights of the film have been sold for an amount of above 2 Crores. With this, Villain has broken the record of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan which fetched 2 Crores for its overseas rights.
Jayaram-Salim Kumar Movie Gets A Title
The shoot of Jayaram's upcoming venture, directed by Salim Kumar has already begun. The makers have titled this upcoming comedy entertainer as Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam. The film features Anusree as the leading lady.
Kunchacko Boban Teams Up With A Debut Director
At present, Kunchacko Boban is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Shikkari Shambhu. After that, the actor will join the sets of his upcoming film, which will be helmed by debutant Sreejith Vijayan. Aditi Ravi will play the female lead role in this movie, which will be shot in Kuttanadu.