 »   »   » Mammootty’s Street Lights To Hit The Theatres In mid-November?

Recently, it was reported that Mammootty's next film to hit the theatres will be Street Lights, which marks the debut of popular cinematographer Shamdatt as a film-maker.

The makers of the film came up with the first look posters of the Mammootty starrer and it has been receiving some amazing responses. Reportedly, Street Lights is a bilingual and the film will simultaneously release in Tamil, as well.



Now, certain reports are doing the rounds regarding the release date of the film. Rumours are abuzz that the film will hit the theatres by the middle of November.



Speculations are rife that the makers are planning to release Street Lights on November 16, 2017. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.



Street Lights, has been produced by Mammootty's own banner Playhouse. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the film. With the recently released posters, the expectations have raised and the audiences are expecting a big hit from the team.



Apart from Mammootty, Street Lights also features Soubin Shahir in an important role. Maheshinte Prathikaaram fame Lijomole Jose will be seen essaying a crucial role in the film. Hareesh Kanaaran is also a part of the cast list.