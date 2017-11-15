 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Mammootty's Street Lights Will Hit The Theatres On This Date!

It has been officially confirmed that the Mammootty starrer Street Lights won't hit the theatres, this year. Recently, Mammootty took to Facebook to officially announce the exact release date of the movie.

Reportedly, Street Lights will hit the theatres in the beginning of 2018 and the film will grace the big screens during the Republic Day weekend. Street Lights will hit the theatres on January 26, 2017.



According to the reports, Street Lights will have a worldwide release and the movie is expected to get a grand release. The Mammootty starrer is a bilingual and has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. If reports are to be believed, the makers are also planning to release a Telugu-dubbed version of the film.



Street Lights, has been directed by popular cinematographer Shamdatt and The movie is expected to mark the big debut of the cinematographer-turned-director. The movie has been produced under Mammootty's banner Playhouse Motion Pictures.



Nothing much has been revealed about the exact storyline of the film. If reports are to be believed, Mammootty will be seen playing a character named Inspector James in the film.



Apart from Mammootty, Street Lights also features actors like Soubin Shahir, Hareesh Kanaaran, Lijomol Jose tec., in important roles.