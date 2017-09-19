 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty's The Great Father Is Next Only To Baahubali 2!

Mammootty's The Great Father, which had hit the theatres on March 30, 2017, emerged as a big success at the box office, setting some records straight away.
The Mammootty starrer is one of the biggest box office successes of the year, so far. The film, directed by debutant Haneef Adeni did give a perfect start for Mammootty, in the year 2017.
Now, here is an interesting information, which would speak volumes about the big success that The Great Father enjoyed, inside and outside Kerala.
Interestingly, Mammootty's The Great Father is next only to Baahubali 2, in this particular aspect. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
The Great Father At The UAE Box Office..!
The Great Father did have a decent run at the UAE box office. The film did get a fantabulous opening in the UAE centres. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film minted 4.82 Crores on its opening week.
Next Only To Baahubali 2..!
Interestingly, The Great Father did get the best of opening among the Malayalam movies released in the year so far, and the Mammootty starrer is next only to Baahubali 2 in the list of top 10 opening week grossers among the South Indian movies released in the year. Baahubali 2 had minted 28.1 Crores.
Even Vivegam Couldn't Beat The Great Father..!
Vivegam, the Ajith starrer was one among the biggest releases of the year. Reportedly, even Vivegam couldn't beat the opening week collections of The Great Father at the UAE box office. Vivegam had fetched approximately 4.81 Crores on its opening week.
The Other Malayalam Movies In The Top 10 List
The year, so far has been an impressive one for Malayalam cinema. Apart from The Great Father, the list also features movies like Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Take Off and Jomonte Suviseshangal, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum & Angamaly Diaries in the first 10 positions.