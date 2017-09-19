 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty's The Great Father Is Next Only To Baahubali 2!

Mammootty's The Great Father, which had hit the theatres on March 30, 2017, emerged as a big success at the box office, setting some records straight away.

The Mammootty starrer is one of the biggest box office successes of the year, so far. The film, directed by debutant Haneef Adeni did give a perfect start for Mammootty, in the year 2017.



Now, here is an interesting information, which would speak volumes about the big success that The Great Father enjoyed, inside and outside Kerala.



Interestingly, Mammootty's The Great Father is next only to Baahubali 2, in this particular aspect. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

