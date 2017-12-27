 »   »   » Mammootty's The Great Father Is One Of The Best Indian Movies Of 2017!

The year 2017 did witness the arrival of some smartly made thrillers. One among those is the Mammootty starrer The Great Father, which had hit the theatres in the month of March 2017.

Mammootty's The Great Father did win both critical and commercial successes and in fact, the film has been tagged as one of the best Malayalam movies of 2017.



Now, the Mammootty starrer has gone a step further and The Great Father is now one among the best Indian movies of 2017. The Great Father has found an important place in the list of the top 10 Indian movies of 2017, recently published by IMDB. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

