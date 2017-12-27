 »   »   » Mammootty's The Great Father Is One Of The Best Indian Movies Of 2017!

The year 2017 did witness the arrival of some smartly made thrillers. One among those is the Mammootty starrer The Great Father, which had hit the theatres in the month of March 2017.
Mammootty's The Great Father did win both critical and commercial successes and in fact, the film has been tagged as one of the best Malayalam movies of 2017.
Now, the Mammootty starrer has gone a step further and The Great Father is now one among the best Indian movies of 2017. The Great Father has found an important place in the list of the top 10 Indian movies of 2017, recently published by IMDB. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
At The 10th Spot
Importantly, Mammootty starrer The Great Father has been placed at the 10th spot in the list of top 10 Indian movies of 2017. The movies were ranked according to the ratings that the film received in IMDB. The Great Father is the only Malayalam film in the list.
The List Has Been Topped By...
Well, a regional language film has topped the list. Yes, what you guessed is right, Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi team's Vikram Vedha has topped the IMDB list. Baahubali 2 and Mersal are also part of the top 10 list.
More About The Great Father..
The Great Father marked the directorial debut of young film-maker Haneef Adeni. The film, which was tagged as an emotional thriller handled some serious social issue, as well. Mammootty played the role of a doting father named David Nainan, who is out on a mission to find a serial criminal who had physically abused her daughter.