 »   »   » Mammootty's Uncle: Here Is An Exciting Update!

Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood is all set to join hands with actor-director Joy Mathew, for his next project as a scriptwriter. The highly anticipated project, which has been titled as Uncle, is directed by newcomer Girish Damodar.

As per the latest reports, Uncle, which is said to be a family entertainer, will have Comrade In America fame Karthika Muralidharan as the female lead. The team is expected to make an official announcement about the same, very soon.



Reportedly, Uncle revolves around a teenage girl and her father's best friend who enters her life in a peculiar situation. Mammootty appears as the titular character, Uncle, while Karthika Muralidharan appears as the female lead.



If the reports are to be believed, the Mammootty-Joy Mathew-Girish Damodar movie will hit the theatres by the end of September, in Calicut. The team is expected to officially reveal the star cast of the movie, very soon.



Mammootty's get-up from the much-awaited movie and details regarding his role has been kept under the wraps. Uncle is produced by the banner Abra Films international, in association with SJ Films.