 »   »   » Mammootty's Uncle: Here Is An Exciting Update!

Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood is all set to join hands with actor-director Joy Mathew, for his next project as a scriptwriter. The highly anticipated project, which has been titled as Uncle, is directed by newcomer Girish Damodar.
As per the latest reports, Uncle, which is said to be a family entertainer, will have Comrade In America fame Karthika Muralidharan as the female lead. The team is expected to make an official announcement about the same, very soon.
