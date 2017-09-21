 »   »   » Mammootty's Uncle: Here Is Everything You Want To Know!

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to launch yet another new director into the industry, Girish Damodar. Mammootty has been roped in, to essay the titular character in Girish's directorial debut, which has been titled as Uncle.

The movie, which is scripted by actor-director Joy Mathew, revolves around a 17-year-old girl and her father's friend, whom she fondly calls 'uncle'. The highly anticipated Mammootty starrer will go on floors on September 24, in Kozhikode.



Even though the team has been remaining tight-lipped about the theme of Uncle, writer Joy Mathew states that the movie revolves around a socially-relevant topic. Reportedly, the movie depicts the story of a family, and how they face a crucial situation.



Mammootty's character in the movie is a very peculiar one and will make use of his exceptional acting talent to the fullest. Karthika Muralidharan, the Comrade In America fame actress, appears as the female lead in the movie.



Joy Mathew, Asha Sharath, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Muthumani, Kailash, Sheela, Nisa Joseph, Babu Annoor, Pauly Rajashekharan, etc., essays the supporting roles in Uncle. Azhagappan is the director of photography.



National Award-winner Bijibal composes the songs and background score. The movie, which is jointly produced by Joy Mathew and Sajay Sebastian for Abra Films International and SJ Films, will be widely shot in Kozhikode and Ooty,