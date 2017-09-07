 »   »   » Mammootty's Upcoming Movies: These 7 Projects Are Hugely Promising!

Mammootty, the Megatsar of Mollywood is all set to take his fans and the entire Malayalam film audiences for a wonderful ride through his upcoming movies of different genres.

Yes, Mammootty has a list of promising projects in his kitty, which are in various stages of production. Importantly, some of the upcoming movies of the actor also promise to explore the actor in him, to a good extent.

On this note, here we take you through the 7 upcoming movies of Mammootty, which we feel that are worth waiting for, due to various reasons.

Uncle Uncle, is an upcoming film of Megastar, which will be helmed by debutant Girish Damodar. Scripted by Joy Mathew, the film is high on expectations and we can expect a different Mammootty in this film. Reportedly, the story of the movie revolves around a 17-year-old girl and her father's friend. Parole The first schedule of shoot of this upcoming film, directed by debutant Sharath Sandith has already been completed. This project definitely looks a promising one. The movie is said to be a thriller and reportedly, Mammootty will play the role of a jail inmate in this much awaited venture. Streetlights Streetlights is an upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, directed by debutant Shamdatt. In this film, Mammootty will be seen essaying an investigative officer and it has been quite some time, since we say the actor doing such a role. Can we ex[pect a film filled with surprises? Let's wait and see. Peranbu Well, Peranbu has been in the queue for quite some time now. This Tamil film of Megastar is expected to explore the actor in him. Raam, the director of the film, is a well-known director, who has made some quality movies in Tamil. Peranbu, is expected to be one such film, which would have a powerhouse performance of the master actor. Masterpiece Masterpiece is the one and only mass masala movie in the list. Mammootty, will be seen essaying the role of a professor in this film, directed by Ajai Vasudev. For sure, this film will be a big treat for the fans of Megastar as Masterpiece is expected to be a film, which would use the star power of the actor in a good manner. Abrahaminte Santhathikal - A Police Story The announcement of this film came as a pleasant surprise to the audiences. This upcoming film will mark the reunion of The Great Father team as this film will have its script by Haneef Adeni, who had helmed The Great Father. The movie will also pave way for the debut of Shaji Padoor as a director. Well, it seems like the audiences will get yet another quality movie from the team. Kunjali Marakkar This one has to be the biggest one among the lot. Kunjali Marakkar, the period film is expected to be the biggest ever film in the career of Mammootty. An official announcement on the film, is yet to happen, but it seems like the movie is definitely on cards. This is one such project that is being eagerly awaited by all sections of audiences.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's most recent release Pullikkaran Staraa has opened to mixes reviews in theatres. The film has done a decent business at the box office, so far.