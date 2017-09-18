 »   »   » WOW! Santosh Sivan To Direct A Mammootty Movie?

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood has a bagful of projects in his kitty, which includes some highly awaited Malayalam movies, as well. Now, here is a big news about one such upcoming project of Mammootty.

Popular cinematographer-turned-film-maker Santosh Sivan has directed two films in Malayalam, so far. Now, if reports are to be believed, the maverick film-maker is all set to team up with Mammootty, for an upcoming venture.

According to the latest reports, Santosh Sivan himself revealed that he will be directing a Mammootty project in the year 2018. It was during the audio launch function of the upcoming Mahesh Babu movie Spyder, that he spoke about the same.