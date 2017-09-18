 »   »   » WOW! Santosh Sivan To Direct A Mammootty Movie?

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood has a bagful of projects in his kitty, which includes some highly awaited Malayalam movies, as well. Now, here is a big news about one such upcoming project of Mammootty.
Popular cinematographer-turned-film-maker Santosh Sivan has directed two films in Malayalam, so far. Now, if reports are to be believed, the maverick film-maker is all set to team up with Mammootty, for an upcoming venture.
According to the latest reports, Santosh Sivan himself revealed that he will be directing a Mammootty project in the year 2018. It was during the audio launch function of the upcoming Mahesh Babu movie Spyder, that he spoke about the same.
Is It Kunjali Marikkar?
Well, nothing much has been revealed about this upcoming project. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Santosh Sivan might be helming the big budget venture Kunjali Marakkar, starring Mammootty. Now, the big question is whether this upcoming Santosh Sivan-Mammootty movie will be Kunjali Marakkar or not. Let us wait for further updates.
Santosh Sivan's Directorial Ventures In Malayalam
Santosh Sivan has already directed two full-length feature films in Malayalam. He debuted with the 2005 movie Anandabhadram, which featured Prithviraj in the lead role. His second venture was Urumi, which again had Prithviraj as the lead actor. Both the films were critical and commercial successes.
Mammootty's Association With Santhosh Sivan..!
Santosh Sivan has had years of experience as a cinematographer. But, he has worked with Mammootty, in only, one film, which is the Tamil film Thalapathi, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film featured Mammootty & Rajinikanth in the lead roles.
Producer Of Two Mammootty Starrers..!
Santosh Sivan is one of the members of the production house August Cinemas and the banner has produced two Mammootty starrers, so far. Kadal Kadannu Maathukutty was produced by August Cinemas and most recently, they produced the film The Great Father, which emerged as Mammootty's biggest ever success.