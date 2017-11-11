 »   »   » Mammootty-Sethu Movie Has Got An Interesting Title!

Mammootty will soon team up with popular writer Sethu, who is all set to make his directorial debut soon. This upcoming film will be a humour filled entertainer set against the backdrop of Kuttanadu region.

Initial reports suggested that the makers have titled as Kozhi Thankachan. Now, according to the latest reports, this Mammootty starrer has been titled as Oru Kuttanadan Blog.

This upcoming Mammootty starrer will feature three leading ladies. Raai Laxmi, Anu Sithara and Deepti Sati have been roped in to play the leading ladies in the film.

According to the latest reports, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a villager in Oru Kuttanadan Blog. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nedumudi Venu, Jude Anthany Joseph, Sanju Sivaram, Adil Ibrahim etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the film.

Interestingly, Unni Mukundan is also a part of this Mammootty starrer. The actor dons the hat of an assistant director with Mammootty's Oru Kuttanadan Blog.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Parole, directed by debut film-maker Sharreth Sandith. The actor's next release is expected to be the much awaited film Masterpiece, directed by Rajadhiraja fame Ajai Vasudev.