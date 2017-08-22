 »   »   » Mammootty Starrer Pullikkaran Staraa: Censoring Of The Movie Completed!

After a gap of over 4 months, Mammootty is all set to entertain the Malayalam film audiences, with his next big release, titled as Pullikkaran Staraa.

Directed by Syam Dhar, this Mammootty starrer is expected to be an entertainer that would cater to all sections of audiences alike. The film will make it to the theatres during the upcoming Onam season.



Now, here is an important update on this Mammootty starrer. According to the latest reports that have come in, censoring of Pullikkaran Staraa has been completed and the film has bagged a clean 'U' certificate from the censor board.



Syam Dhar, the director of the movie, took to Facebook to confirm the same and did send out a interesting post on Facebook to declare the completion of the censor formalities.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Syam Dhar..







Most recently, the team had released the video of the song 'Kavalam Painkili..', which has been ranked as one of the best melodies of recent times. The film has its songs set to tune by M Jayachandran.



There are certain reports doing the rounds that this Mammootty starrer will hit the theatres on September 1, 2017. The makers are yet to officially annouce the release date of the movie.