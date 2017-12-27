 »   »   » Mammootty To Team Up With Bobby-Sanjay?

Mammootty has a long list of promising movies in the lineup and now, certain reports are doing the rounds regarding one of the upcoming movies of the Megastar of Mollywood.

If reports are to be believed, Mammootty is all set to team with Bobby-Sanjay, the popular writers duo of Mollywood. According to the reports, this upcoming film will be directed by Santhosh Viswananthan, who had made his entry to Mollywood with the film Chirakodinja Kinavukal.

Interestingly, there are also some speculations doing the rounds regarding Mammootty's character in the film. If reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a chief minister in this upcoming film.

Well, it is for the first time that Bobby and Sanjay are scripting for a Mammootty starrer. No official announcemenet has been made regarding this upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has completed his portions for the film Parole, directed by debut film-maker Sharrath Sandith. Masterpiece, the much awaited film of Mammootty has already hit the theatres nad has opened to a good response. On the other hand, Bobby-Sanjay team's next work is Kayamkulam Kochunni, the shooting of which is currently progressing.