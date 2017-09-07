 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty To Team Up With The Great Father Fame Haneef Adeni Once Again!

Mammootty is being flooded with offers. The actor has a big list of projects in his kitty and here is yet another big addition to that list, which has come as a pleasant surprise to all the fans of the Megastar.

According to the latest reports, Mammootty is all set to team up with The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni, for an upcoming project.



Interestingly, in this upcoming film Haneef Adeni will be handling a different role and keep scrolling down to know more about the same.



Abrahaminte Santhathikal – A Police Story This upcoming film has been titled as Abrahaminte Santhathikal - A Police Story. Interestingly, this upcoming film will have its script penned by Haneef Adeni and the movie will be helmed by Shaji Padoor.

Shaji Padoor's Connection With The Great Father Shaji Padoor, has years of experience working as an associate director. This upcoming film will mark his debut as an independent director. Shaji Padoor had worked as the Chief Associate Director in Mammootty-Haneef Adeni's The Great Father.

To Be Produced By Goodwill Entertainments Reportedly, this upcoming film will be produced by Joby George, under the banner Goodwill Entertainments. The same banner had produced Mammootty's Kasaba, which hit the theatres in 2016.

The Great Father – The Biggest Hit In Mammootty's Career The Great Father, which hit the theatres in March 2017 went on to become a big hit. Tagged as a family thriller, the film gave Mammootty a real big hit and went on to become the top grosser in the actor's career. We hope that the team will recreate the same magic, with the upcoming film.



Well, it seems like this one will a big project worth waiting for. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film by mid 2018. Further details of the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days.