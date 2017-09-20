 »   »   » Mammootty To Team Up With This Director-turned-actor Once Again!

Mammootty is definitely a busy man as he has a good number of solid projects in the pipeline. The actor, after the completion of Masterpiece will next join the shoot of debutant Gireesh Damodar's Uncle, scripted by Joy Mathew.

Now, there are a few reports doing the rounds regarding another upcoming project of Mammootty. If reports are to be believed, Mammootty is all set to team up with director-turned-actor Sohan Seenulal, who had directed the Megastar in the film Doubles, released in the year 2011.

Reportedly, this upcoming film will have its script penned by PV Shajikumar, who has earlier penned the scripts for the movies Take Off and Kanyaka Talkies.

Interestingly, PV Shajikumar has also worked with Mammootty in the film Puthan Panam, directed by Ranjith in which the writer had helped the actor with the Kazargode dialect.

This upcoming film will be the second directorial venture of Sohan Seenulal. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the porject. Interestingly, Sohan Seenulal is a actor himself and has appeared in a good number of movies like Puthiya Niyamam, The Great Father, Achayans, Thoppil Joppan etc.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's most recent release was Pullikkaran Staraa, which had hit the theatres during the Onam season. The film has been doing a decent business at the box office.