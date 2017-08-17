 »   »   » BIG NEWS! Mammootty & Tovino Thomas In Basil Joseph's Next!

Mammootty has always expressed his willingness to work with the young film-makers of Mollywood and now, the Megastar of Mollywood would be seen joining hands with one of the most promising young directors of the industry.

Yes, what you heard is right, Mammootty will team up with film-maker for an upcoming movie and young actor Tovino Thomas, will also be a part of this film, in an equally important role.

Well, this came as a big surprise to all the Malayalam film audiences. It id for the first time that Mammootty and Tovino Thomas are joining hands for a movie and it would definitely be an exciting combo to watch out for.

Reportedly, this yet-to-be-titled film will have its script penned by popular writer Unni R. Earlier, Unni R had scripted Mammootty's Munnariyippu, which fetched accolades from all sections. This upcoming film will be jointly produced by E4 Entertainment and AVA productions.

Official Announcement By Basil Joseph Earlier, there were rumours doing the rounds about such a project but later it was film-maker Basil Joseph himself who officially announced the project through his Facebook page, on the day of his wedding (August 17, 2017). Mammootty & Tovino Thomas For The First Time Interestingly, it is for the first time that Tovino Thomas & Mammootty are sharing the screen space in a movie. Earlier, Tovino had acted with Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan in a couple of movies. he has also shared the screen space with Mohanlal, in Koothara. Godha's Success Basil Joseph's previous venture Godha, went on to become a huge success and it rightly placed Basil Joseph among the most promising young-filmmakers of the industry. Importantly, his first film Kunjiramayanam was also a big success and all eyes are on his third directorial venture. One Of The Most Awaited Movies Of Mammootty Well, Mammootty's film with Basil Joseph will definitely find a top slot in the list of the most awaited movies of the actor. Whenever Mammootty has joined hands with young film-makers, the audiences have got something big.

As mentioned in the Facebook post, the further details about the film is expected to be out in the coming days. Let us wait for a real entertaining product from this very exciting combo.