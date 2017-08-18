 »   »   » Mammootty-Tovino Thomas Movie: Here Are A Few Updates!

It has been officially confirmed that Mammootty and Tovino Thomas is all set to join hands for a movie, which will be helmed by Basil Joseph. The director himself confirmed the project through his Facebook page.

The announcement of this project, has thrilled all the fans of Megastar Mammootty as well as Tovino Thomas. This upcoming film will have its script penned by Unni R and here are a few important updates on the movie.

While speaking to Times Of India, Unni R revealed a few details about the movie. Reportedly, Mammootty-Tovino Thomas movie will be a big budget venture and shot in different parts of the world. Reportedly, this will come under the genre of travel adventure. He also revealed that the film will go on floors in the month of September.

Well, going by the initial reports, a huge amount of expectations can be pinned up on this movie. Big names like Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Unni R, Basil Joseph etc., further adds to that expectations.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Masterpiece. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas has joined the sets of his upcoming film Maradona.