 »   »   » Mammootty Turns A COP Once Again!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has played some very interesting COP roles in his 4-decades-long acting career. As per the latest reports, Mammootty is now all set to essay the role of a police officer once again.

According to the latest updates, the actor will be seen in the role of a stylish COP in the upcoming movie Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Reportedly, the movie, which is directed by senior associate director Shaji Padoor, is said to be an out-and-out police story.



Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is scripted by The Great Father director Haneef Adeni, is expected to start rolling in January 2018 and release during Summer season. The rest of the star cast, technical crew, and further details of the movie are expected to be revealed soon.



Mammootty last appeared in a COP role in the super hit movie Kasaba, which marked the directorial debut of Nithin Renji Panicker. The megastar's portrayal of the grey-shaded police officer Rajan Zachariah was widely appreciated by the audiences and critics.



Streetlights, the upcoming investigative thriller which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Shamdat Sainudheen, will also feature Mammootty in the role of a police officer. The movie is expected to hit the theaters by the end of 2017.