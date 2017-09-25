 »   »   » Mammootty's Uncle Starts Rolling

Uncle, the Mammootty starring family drama, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The Mammootty movie, which will mark the directorial debut of Girish Damodar, has finally started rolling.

The team recently began the shooting of Uncle in Kozhikode, which is the major location of the movie. Lead actor Mammootty is yet to join the sets of the movie, which is actor-director Joy Mathew's second outing as a scriptwriter.



Reportedly, Uncle deals with a highly relevant social issue and revolves around a nuclear family. The movie depicts the peculiar bonding between a 17-year-old girl and her father's best friend, whom she fondly addresses as 'uncle'.



Reportedly, Mammootty's character in the movie is said to be a unique one, which is totally different from his earlier roles. In a recent interview, writer Joy Mathew had ensured that the movie will make use of the megastar's acting skills to the fullest.



Uncle will feature Joy Mathew, Asha Sharath, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Muthumani, Kailash, Sheela, Nisa Joseph, Babu Annoor, Pauly Rajashekharan, etc., in the supporting roles. The movie is jointly produced by Joy Mathew and Sajay Sebastian for Abra Films International and SJ Films