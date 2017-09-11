 »   »   » Mamtha Mohandas Opts Out Of Prithviraj's Next & This Popular Actress Has Replaced Her!

Detrotte Crossing aka Ranam is an upcoming film of actor Prithviraj, the shooting of which already has commenced. Earlier, it was reported that Mamtha Mohandas will be playing the leading lady of the movie.

Earlier, Mamtha Mohandas and Prithviraj had appeared together in the film Anwar and this combo went on to become hugely popular. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in Mamtha Mohandas has opted out of Detroit Crossing.

Reportedly, popular actress Isha Talwar, who made her debut in Thattathin Marayathu will be replacing Mamtha Mohandas in this Prithviraj starrer.

According to the reports, Mamtha Mohandas has moved out of the project due to date issues. Mamtha Mohandas will be busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Carbon, featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Well, Detroit Crossing directed by Nirmal Sahadev will be shot mainly in the US and Prithviraj has alloted close to 50 days for the shoot.

It is after a gap that Isha Talwar is appearing as the leading lady in a Malayalam film. She had played the lead role in one of the segments in the anthology movie Crossroad.