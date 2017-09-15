 »   »   » MUST READ! Manju Warrier Dreams To Work With Mammootty!

It was in the year 1996 that Manju Warrier made an entry to the Malayalam industry as a lead actress. She has taken a sabbatical of 14 years, before making a comeback in the year 2014.

Over the years, Manju Warrier has formed a formidable on-screen pair with most of the lead actors of the Malayalam film industry. She is one such actress of Mollywood, who could stand head-to-head with any star of Mollywood, as far as acting talent is considered.

But, Manju Warrier is yet to work with Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood. It is one such combo, that Mollywood audiences are yet to see on screen. In a recent interview given to Vanitha magazine, Manju Warrier opened up about her dream to work with Mammootty..