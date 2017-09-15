 »   »   » MUST READ! Manju Warrier Dreams To Work With Mammootty!

It was in the year 1996 that Manju Warrier made an entry to the Malayalam industry as a lead actress. She has taken a sabbatical of 14 years, before making a comeback in the year 2014.
Over the years, Manju Warrier has formed a formidable on-screen pair with most of the lead actors of the Malayalam film industry. She is one such actress of Mollywood, who could stand head-to-head with any star of Mollywood, as far as acting talent is considered.
But, Manju Warrier is yet to work with Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood. It is one such combo, that Mollywood audiences are yet to see on screen. In a recent interview given to Vanitha magazine, Manju Warrier opened up about her dream to work with Mammootty..
About Working With Mammootty..
In the interview, Manju Warrier opened up that she has always wanted to act with Mammootty. She couldn't share the screen space with the star in her initial days of career and now, as well. The actress opened up that she is eagerly waiting for that to happen.
Waiting For The Dream Come True Moment..
Manju Warrier also stated that working with Mammootty is a matter of luck and she hopes that someone would come up with a project, featuring both of them and Mammootty will also agree to the same. She also revealed that it would be a dream come true moment for her.
Rest Of The Superstars
Interestingly, Manju Warrier has had the chance to work with all the other superstars of Mollywood like Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, Dileep etc., but not Mammootty, in the initial days of her career.