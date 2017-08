Odiyan, the Mohanlal starring fantasy thriller has finally started rolling. Recently, it was rumoured that Manju Warrier, the leading lady is out from the project, due to her strained equation with director VA Shrikumar Menon.

However, Shrikumar Menon has finally reacted to the rumours through his official Facebook page. The director, who rubbished the reports, confirmed that Manju Warrier is very much a part of the Mohanlal project.