 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Manju Warrier Is NOT Out From Mohanlal's Odiyan

Odiyan, the Mohanlal starring fantasy thriller has finally started rolling. Recently, it was rumoured that Manju Warrier, the leading lady is out from the project, due to her strained equation with director VA Shrikumar Menon.

However, Shrikumar Menon has finally reacted to the rumours through his official Twitter page. The director, who rubbished the reports, confirmed that Manju Warrier is very much a part of the Mohanlal project.



Earlier, the rumours had suggested that Manju Warrier and Shrikumar Menon's friendship ended on a sour note after the director was interrogated by the police investigation team over the actress's ex-husband actor Dileep's statements.



Now, the director has cleared the air about Manju's exit from the project, to the much excitements of the actress' fans and movie lovers. The team recently started the shooting in Varanasi, where the major portions of Odiyan will be filmed.



The movie, which revolves around the black magic trick odividya, will have several high voltage fight sequences. Pulimurugan fame stunt master Peter Hein has been roped in, to handle the action choreography of the big budget venture.



Shaji Kumar is the director of photography. M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score. Sabu Cyril handles the art director. Odiyan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.