 »   »   » WHAT! Manju Warrier Out From Mohanlal's Odiyan?

Manju Warrier, the star actress of Mollywood has made a quite successful comeback to Malayalam film industry, with some exceptionally strong characters. But now, things seem to be going against Manju Warrier's favour.

If the rumours are to be believed, the actress has been facing an unofficial ban from the actors association, AMMA. As a result, Manju Warrier has been rumoured to be removed from the highly anticipated Mohanlal movie, Odiyan.



Effects Of Dileep's Arrest The involvement of Women Collective In Cinema, the organisation headed by Manju Warrier in the arrest of her ex-husband Dileep hasn't gone well with the members of AMMA. This is the reason behind the unofficial ban of Manju.

Mohanlal Withdraws Support? Mohanlal had immensely supported Manju when she made a comeback. He was ready to work with the actress, while other major stars including Mammootty expressed their reluctance, thanks to their closeness with Dileep. But now, Mohanlal has also succumbed to the pressure of AMMA.

Strained Friendship With Director Shrikumar Menon According to some unconfirmed reports, Manju's much-talked friendship with Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon ended on a sour note, after the rumours regarding their affair started doing rounds.

The director, who was her biggest support system after the comeback, is reportedly not interested in working with her anymore. Recently, he had clarified that his relationship with Manju is strictly personal.

Insistence Of Odiyan Production Team Reportedly, the production team of Odiyan was keen to work with Manju Warrier, and had insisted to cast her as the leading lady. But, according to the rumour mills, they were forced to change the decision, after VA Shrikumar Menon expressed his reluctance to work with Manju.

Just Rumours? However, some close sources suggest that all these reports are totally baseless, and Manju Warrier is very much a part of the project. But, the actress or Odiyan team has not reacted to the reports, yet.



Meanwhile, Odiyan had recently started rolling in Palakkad. Lead actor Mohanlal is expected to join the Varanasi sets of the movie by the end of August 2017. The movie, which is scripted by National Award-winner Harikrishnan, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.



Recently, Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon was questioned by the police investigation team, after Dileep raised allegations about the ad film-maker's closeness with Manju Warrier and involvement in the conspiracy, to trap him in the actress abduction case.



Dileep's arrest has undoubtedly created a huge wave in the Malayalam movie industry. A large group of actors and technician still support the actor, and strongly believe that he is innocent. The actresses, who are in support of the abducted popular actress, are reportedly facing an unofficial ban.