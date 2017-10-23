 »   »   » Manju Warrier’s Aami: When Will The Movie Hit The Theatres?

The year so far has been a good one for Manju Warrier, with the talented actress in her sparkling with the movies like C/O Saira Banu and Udaharanam Sujatha, both in which we got to see the vintage Manju Warrier.
Now, all of her fans and the Malayalam film audiences are eagerly waiting for the arrival of her big movie, Aami. This upcoming Manju Warrier movie, which has been directed by veteran film-maker is high on expectations as it is the biopic of popular writer Madhavikutty aka Kamal Surayya.
Manju Warrier's Aami has had its own share of controversies. The film was initially supposed to be done by Vidya Balan but was later replaced by Manju Warrier.
When Will Aami Hit The Theatres?
The good news is that Manju Warrier's Aami will hit the theatres in this year, itself. According to a report by Times Of India, the makers of Aami are planning to release the film in December, as a Christmas release.
One More Schedule To Be Completed
According to the reports, Aami still has one more schedule of shoot to be completed. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to commence the works of the final schedule by the month of November.
Went On Floors In March
The shoot of Aami commenced in the month of March. In the first schedule, the younger days of Madhavikutty aka Kamal Surayya's life were shot. The shoot of the film progressed in many different schedules.
Rest Of The Cast
Aami has some big names associated with it. Murali Gopy will be seen essaying the character of Madhava Das, husband of Kamal Surayya. Anoop Menon will be seen playing a character named Akbar Ali. If reports are to be believed, Prithviraj will also be seen essaying a cameo role in this film.