 »   »   » Manju Warrier’s Aami: When Will The Movie Hit The Theatres?

The year so far has been a good one for Manju Warrier, with the talented actress in her sparkling with the movies like C/O Saira Banu and Udaharanam Sujatha, both in which we got to see the vintage Manju Warrier.

Now, all of her fans and the Malayalam film audiences are eagerly waiting for the arrival of her big movie, Aami. This upcoming Manju Warrier movie, which has been directed by veteran film-maker is high on expectations as it is the biopic of popular writer Madhavikutty aka Kamal Surayya.



Manju Warrier's Aami has had its own share of controversies. The film was initially supposed to be done by Vidya Balan but was later replaced by Manju Warrier.

