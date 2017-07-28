 »   »   » Manju Warrier’s Udaharanam Sujatha To Hit The Theatres During Onam?

Manju Warrier, who had a fantastic start to the year 2017 with the film C/O Saira Banu, which hit the theatres in March, will next be seen in the movie Udaharanam Sujatha, directed by Phantom Praveen.

The first look poster of the film, which featured Manju Warrier in a different look, had gained the attention of the viewers.



In fact, there are certain reports doing the rounds that this Manju Warrier starrer might hit the theatres in the month of September, during the Onam season. The makers are yet to given any official confirmation regarding the same.



Reportedly, the story of Udaharanam Sujatha is reportedly, set in the backdrop of Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School and Chenkal Choola Colony in Trivandrum. Manju Warrier will be seen playing a character named Sujatha, a single mother.



Apart from Manju Warrier, popular actress Mamtha Mohandas also will be seen essaying a pivotal character in the movie Reportedly, she will be seen essaying the role of an IAS officer in the movie.



Udaharanam Sujatha has been jointly produced by Joju George and Martin Prakatt. The film is the second production venture of the team, after the blockbuster movie Charlie.