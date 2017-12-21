 »   »   » Masterpiece Audience Review: Public Response!

Masterpiece, the much awaited Mammootty starrer is all set to make the upcoming festival season a grand one. This mass entertainer, directed by Ajai Vasudev is expected to offer a perfect treat for all the Malayalam film audiences.
Reportedly, Masterpiece has made a real big release and huge expectations have been bestowed on this Mammootty starrer, which has the capability to set the cash registers ringing at the box office in the coming days.
According to the reports, the screening of Masterpiece has begun at 8 AM in many of the centres and quite a few reports have come on social media regarding Masterpiece. Here, we take you through some of them..
Good reports For The First Half..
Well, the first half of Masterpiece has been receiving some good responses, so far from the audiences. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that film shifts to the top gear with the entry of Mammootty, in the first half.
Master Of Mass..
Here is yet another positive review for the entertaining first half of the movie. In the above tweet, there are words of praises for Mammootty and the entertainment value in the movie.
An Okay First Half?
According to the above comments about Masterpiece, the first half of Masterpiece is an Okay one, with mass and stylish scenes it.
A Good Movie..
Well, positive reports are flowing in for Masterpiece. The above review suggests that masterpiece is a good movie and the movie will be ruling the box office from now onwards.
A Fine Mass Entertainer..
The first how of Masterpiece is over and the reviews are good enough for the movie. According to the above review, Masterpiece is a perfect mass entertainer which is a fine treat for Mammootty fans and an above average movie for neutral fans.