 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Sets A New Record At The Kerala Box Office

Masterpiece, starring Mammootty in the lead role was the first Malayalam film to hit the theatres, this week. The movie opened big in the theatres on December 21, 2017.
Reportedly, Masterpiece released in above 250 screens in Kerala alone and went on to become one of the biggest release of Mammootty. In fact, the film even went on to set a big record in the number of shows on its opening day. Reportedly, the film had 1287 shows on its opening day.
Meanwhile, the audiences have been eagerly awaiting to know how much Masterpiece has collected at the box office. The producers of the film have now come up with an official confirmation on the box office collections of the first 3 days. Read Masterpiece box office collection report to know more..
Grand Opening On Day 1
Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer has got a real big opening at the Kerala box office. Royal Cinemas, the banner under which the film has been produced, took to Facebook to confirm that the film fetched Rs 5,11,79,103 on its opening day.
Broke The Record Of Villain
With such staggering collections, the Mammootty starrer has broken the first day collection record of the Mohanlal starrer Villain. Mohanlal's Villain had fetched approximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day. Now, Masterpiece holds the big record for the top opening day grossing Malayalam movie at the Kerala box office.
Second Day Collections
Masterpiece did have a good second day at the box office. Reportedly, Masterpiece fetched Rs 2,73,12, 570 on its second day and continued its fine run withs ome decent reviews flowing in for the movie.
Crosses The 10-Crore Mark
Well, the Mammootty starrer went on to do a stunning business on its third day, as well. Reportedly, Masterpiece fetched, Rs 3,04,88,412 on its third day and thus crossing the 10-Crore mark within the 3 days of its run at the Kerala box office.
All India Collections
Masterpiece made a big release in rest of the parts of the country, well. In the other parts of India, the Mammoottty starrer made a release on December 22, 2017 and the movie is expected to have a done a decent business in those centres, as well. No official announcement has been made regarding the all india collections of the movie