 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Sets A New Record At The Kerala Box Office

Masterpiece, starring Mammootty in the lead role was the first Malayalam film to hit the theatres, this week. The movie opened big in the theatres on December 21, 2017.

Reportedly, Masterpiece released in above 250 screens in Kerala alone and went on to become one of the biggest release of Mammootty. In fact, the film even went on to set a big record in the number of shows on its opening day. Reportedly, the film had 1287 shows on its opening day.



Meanwhile, the audiences have been eagerly awaiting to know how much Masterpiece has collected at the box office. The producers of the film have now come up with an official confirmation on the box office collections of the first 3 days. Read Masterpiece box office collection report to know more..

