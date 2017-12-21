 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office Prediction: Mammootty To Gift Yet Another Blockbuster In 2017?

Mammootty is all set to strike hard at the box office with his new release Masterpiece, which has graced the screens today (December 21, 2017). It is after a short gap that Mammootty is appearing in a full-on mass entertainer.
The expectations are good enough on this movie and initial reports of Masterpiece, suggest that the film has stayed true to its genre. Now, all eyes will be on the box office performance of this movie.
High hopes have been pinned up on the box office prospects of Masterpiece. The Mammootty starrer is expected to score high at the box office in the upcoming holiday season.
Well, the advance booking for the evening shows are impressive and let us hope that Masterpiece, will have a true master start at the box office..
The Big Release
According to the reports, Masterpiece is Mammootty's biggest ever release, so far. Reportedly, the film has been released in above 250 screens in Kerala alone and thus making it the second biggest release ever, after Mohanlal's Villain.
Record Number Of Fan Shows
The preparations surrounding the fan shows of Masterpiece did begin a couple of months back. If reports are to be believed, the film has had above 150 fan shows in Kerala, which included a ladies' fan show, the first time for a Malayalam cinema.
Opening Day Collection Record?
With such a big release, the film has all the chances to set a new opening day collection record at the box office. At present, the record is held by Villain, which fetched approximately 4.91 Crores on it opening day. Well, it has to be seen whether Masterpiece can cross the 5-Crore mark as the pre-bookings for the film opened on a delayed note.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Masterpiece has had a big release in the Kochi multiplexes. According to the reports, the movie has above 60 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes and the platform is all set for the movie to get a big start.
A Big Blockbuster On Cards?
After the completion of the shows, Masterpiece has been receiving good reviews from the lovers of mass entertainers. It seems like the film will turn out to be a perfect treat for the audiences during the festival season. Let us wait and see whether masterpiece will go on to become yet another 50-Crore club entrant of this year or not.