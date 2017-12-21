 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office Prediction: Mammootty To Gift Yet Another Blockbuster In 2017?

Mammootty is all set to strike hard at the box office with his new release Masterpiece, which has graced the screens today (December 21, 2017). It is after a short gap that Mammootty is appearing in a full-on mass entertainer.

The expectations are good enough on this movie and initial reports of Masterpiece, suggest that the film has stayed true to its genre. Now, all eyes will be on the box office performance of this movie.



High hopes have been pinned up on the box office prospects of Masterpiece. The Mammootty starrer is expected to score high at the box office in the upcoming holiday season.



Well, the advance booking for the evening shows are impressive and let us hope that Masterpiece, will have a true master start at the box office..

