 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office Success: An Analysis On Mammootty's Previous 5 Christmas Releases!

With Masterpiece, which had hit the theatres on December 21, 2017, the Megastar of Mollywood, Mammootty has given a special Christmas gift to the Malayalam film audiences.
Masterpiece, which was the first Malayalam movie to hit the theatres during this Christmas season, has fetched decent reviews from the audiences. Masterpiece has had a good start and going by the initial reports, a big blockbuster is on its way.
Once again, it seems like the Christmas season has turned out to be a good one for Mammootty. On this note, here we take you through Mammootty's previous 5 Christmas releases and their box office performances.
Bavuttiyude Namathil (2012)
Bavuttiyude Namathil, directed by GS Vijayan and scripted by Ranjith was Mammootty's previous Christmas release. The film, which hit the theatres in the year 2012 gained decent reviews with everyone praising Mammootty's performance. According to the reports, the film had a decent run in the theatres.
Box Office: Hit
Venicile Vyapari (2011)
Much was expected from Venicile Vyapari, the film from Mammootty-Shafi team, which had hit the theatres 1 week before the Christmas season of the year 2011. Disappointingly, the film failed to live upto the expectations and couldn't make much of an impact at the box office.
Box Office: Below Average
Best Actor (2010)
Well, Best Actor which hit the theatres during the Christmas season of the year 2010, gained a lot of appreciation from all sections of the audiences. The film, which had Mammootty in the role of an aspiring actor was packaged as a fine family entertainer. Best Actor had a fine run in the theatres and emerged as a big hit.
Box Office: Super Hit
Chattambinadu (2009)
Chattambinadu, the film from Shafi-Mammootty team made a big release during the Christmas season of 2009. The well-packaged entertainer was the first choice of the audiences during that season. The film had a strong run and emerged as one of the top grossing movies of the year 2009.
Box Office: Super Hit
Kaha Parayumbol (2007)
A big share of the success of Kadha Parayumbol must go to Mammootty as such was the impact that his performance in the film created. The film had Mammootty in a special role and the film, which was an ode to friendship, struck the right chords with the audiences. Mammootty's sensational performance in the climax sequences was one of the key highlights of the movie.
Box Office: Super Hit