 »   »   » Masterpiece Director’s Next Is With Dileep?

Masterpiece, the much awaited Mammootty starrer will hit the theatres during the upcoming Christmas season. The movie has been directed by film-maker Ajai Vasudev who made his directorial debut with the film Rajadhiraja.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Ajai Vasudev will make a film with actor Dileep. Now, these reports have resurfaced and if reports are to be believed, Masterpiece director's next movie will be with Dileep.



According to the reports, Dileep-Ajai Vasudev movie will be a complete action entertainer and the movie will have its script penned by Uday Krishna who has penned the script for Masterpiece, as well. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the project.



Reports also suggest that Dileep's next with Ajai Vasudev will go on floors next year itself and the actor will shoot for the movie once he completes the shoot of his upcoming film with Nadhirshah, which has been titled as Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan.





Meanwhile, Dileep is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Kammarasamabhavam, which is a big budget venture, directed by Rathish Ambat. The movie is expected to hit the theatres during the upcoming Vishu season. After its completion, the actor is expected to join the shoot of Professor Dinkan, which is a 3D movie.