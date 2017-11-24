 »   »   » Masterpiece Teaser: It’s A Big Hit Among The Masses

The excitement surrounding Mammootty's Masterpiece is phenomenal and that rightly shows, the expectations that the audiences have bestowed on this upcoming mass entertainer of Megastar Mammootty.

All the fans of Mammootty were eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the first teaser of Masterpiece. And much to the happiness of all, team Masterpiece came up with the first official teaser of the movie.



Masterpiece teaser had hit the online circuits yesterday (November 23, 2017) at 7 pm. Mammootty, officially launched the teaser through his Facebook page and the teaser went viral on Facebook in no time.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Mammootty..







Splendid Reactions Well, the teaser has opened to some stunning reviews. The 45 seconds long teaser promises Masterpiece to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer with Megastar Mammootty in full form. It has been quite some time since we got a complete action entertainer from Mammootty.

Number Of Views Masterpiece teaser had hit the online circuits at 7 pm. Interestingly, the teaser is all set cross 7 Lakh views within 19 hours of time and trending at the top position on YouTube.

Total Likes Well, it seems like the audiences have really enjoyed the first teaser of Masterpiece. Importantly, the video has already fetched above 40K likes and in all probabilities will go on to become the most liked teaser of a Malayalam movie on YouTube.

Will It Be The Most Viewed Teaser On YouTube? Meanwhile, Masterpiece is expected to cross the 1 Million views mark on YouTube, today itself. It has to be seen whether it will go on to become the most viewed Malayalam movie teaser on Youtube. At present, the record is held by Pulimurugan's teaser, which had fetched above 2.7 Million views.

Teasers Of Villain & The Great Father Well, it is a fact that the teasers of Villain and The Great Father are in the top spots in the list of most viewed teaser. But, these teasers were released through Facebook via cross-posting.







Apart from Mammootty, Masterpiece also features Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, Gokul Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa etc., in important roles. The film will hit the theatres during the Christmas season.