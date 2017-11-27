 »   »   » Teasers Of Masterpiece & Odiyan, An Update On Bilal & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

The past week winessed the arrival of the teasers of some of the much awaited Malayalam movies like the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece and Mohanlal's Odiyan.

Mammootty's Masterpiece is gearing up for a release during the Christmas season and the upcoming mass entertainer is high on expectations. The teaser of the film did hit the online circuits amidst huge expectations.



Similar is the case of Mohanlal's Odiyan and the arrival of the second making video of the movie, came as a big surprise to all the Malayalam film audiences.



Read about the teasers of Mammootty's Masterpiece, Mohanlal's Odiyan and an interesting update on the Mammootty;s hugely awaited film Bilal in the latest edition of Mollywood news of the week..

