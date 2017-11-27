 »   »   » Teasers Of Masterpiece & Odiyan, An Update On Bilal & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

The past week winessed the arrival of the teasers of some of the much awaited Malayalam movies like the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece and Mohanlal's Odiyan.
Mammootty's Masterpiece is gearing up for a release during the Christmas season and the upcoming mass entertainer is high on expectations. The teaser of the film did hit the online circuits amidst huge expectations.
Similar is the case of Mohanlal's Odiyan and the arrival of the second making video of the movie, came as a big surprise to all the Malayalam film audiences.
Read about the teasers of Mammootty's Masterpiece, Mohanlal's Odiyan and an interesting update on the Mammootty;s hugely awaited film Bilal in the latest edition of Mollywood news of the week..
Director Jayaraj's Next
Popular film-maker Jayaraj is gearing up to start the works of his next directorial venture. According to the reports, Jayaraj's next film has been titled as Bhayanakam and the movie will feature Renji Panicker and Asha Sarath in the lead roles. This movie will be the next film of the director in the Navarasa series.
Masterpiece Teaser Is A Big Hit
The much awaited teaser of Masterpiece has finally hit the online circuits. Mammootty launched the first teaser of the movie through his official Facebook page and it has straight away set some big records on Youtube. The teaser has already cross the 1.5 Million mark and is a big hit in the online circuit.
Jimikki Kammal Crosses Another Major Milestone
Jimikki Kammal song from the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam has crossed another major milestone. The blockbuster song has crossed the 50 Million views mark on Youtube and is the first ever Malayalam song to achieve this feat.
Odiyan's Second Teaser Goes Viral
The third schedule of shoot of Mohanlal's Odiyan is currently progressing and now, the team has come up with the second teaser of the movie. Mohanlal himself launched the new video of the movie, which has him talking about the film. The new teaser has also revealed the names of the rest of the star cast. Narain, Sana Althaf, Kailash, Innocent etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie.
Dulquer Salmaan Is Not A Part Of Bilal
A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding Mammootty's Bilal, the sequel to Big B. Rumours were rife that Dulquer Salmaan will be a part of this project. But now, director Amal Neerad himself has confirmed that Dulquer Salmaan isn't a part of Bilal.