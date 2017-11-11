 »   »   » Masterpiece: The Mammootty Starrer All Set To Pocket A Unique Record?

This year's of Christmas season will mark the arrival of Masterpiece, which is one of the highly awaited movies of Mammootty. The film has huge expectations bestowed on it and is touted to offer a grand time for all Mammootty fans.

Masterpiece, directed by Ajai Vasudev will definitely aim to pocket some big box office records. In fact, the fans of Megastar Mammooty are in the preparations to give this film a never seen before kind of a welcome.



Interestingly, Masterpiece might go on to achieve something really big. If reports are to be believed, fans of Mammootty are planning something special and if that happens, Masterpiece's name will be etched in the record books, straight away.



Fan Shows For Ladies According to certain reports that have come in, Mammootty fans are planning to organize a ladies fan shows for Masterpiece in Chengannur. If it happens, it would be for the first time that a ladies fan show will be conducted for a Malayalam movie.

A Record Number Of Fan Shows? Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for regular fan shows, as well. The film definitely will eye to break the big record set by Villain, which had above 150 fan shows on its opening day.





Teaser Release Date In fact, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the first teaser of the movie. Till now, the team has released a few posters of the film. According to the reports, the first teaser of Masterpiece will hit the theatres on November 25, 2017. Reportedly, it would be a highly energetic teaser.

A Complete Entertainer Mammootty will be seen essaying a professor named Eddy in Masterpiece. Going by the reports, Masterpiece will be a full on mass entertainer. The film is expected to have some high voltage action sequences, as well.



According to the reports, Masterpiece will hit the theatres on December 21, 2017. Apart from Mammootty, Masterpiece also features Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Poonam Bajwa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Gokul Suresh, Mahima Nambiar, Maqbool Salmaan, Santosh Pandit etc., in important roles.