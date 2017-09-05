 »   »   » Masterpiece To Be Mammootty's Biggest Release Ever?

Masterpiece, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2017. If the reports are to be believed, Masterpiece is all set to be the biggest-ever release in Mammootty's career.
As per the latest reports, the makers are planning the Ajai Vasudev movie in a record number of theatres. Masterpiece is expected to make the record set by Mammootty's 2016-movie Kasaba, with the number of releasing centres.
According to the sources close to the project, the makers are aiming a record initial opening at the Kerala box office, with Masterpiece. The Mammootty fans strongly believe that the Ajai Vasudev movie will surely break the pre-existing collection records of Mollywood.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 23:30 [IST]
