 »   »   » Masterpiece To Be Mammootty's Biggest Release Ever?

Masterpiece, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2017. If the reports are to be believed, Masterpiece is all set to be the biggest-ever release in Mammootty's career.

As per the latest reports, the makers are planning the Ajai Vasudev movie in a record number of theatres. Masterpiece is expected to make the record set by Mammootty's 2016-movie Kasaba, with the number of releasing centres.



According to the sources close to the project, the makers are aiming a record initial opening at the Kerala box office, with Masterpiece. The Mammootty fans strongly believe that the Ajai Vasudev movie will surely break the pre-existing collection records of Mollywood.



Mammootty is appearing in the role of Edward Livingstone aka Eddy in Masterpiece, which revolves around a college campus. Eddy makes a comeback to the college he studied, as a senior professor. He is a very strict, unfriendly professor to the students.



Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc., appear in the other key roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads in Masterpiece.