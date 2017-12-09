 »   »   » WOW! Masterpiece Trailer Is Busy Scripting New Records!

Masterpiece, the upcoming Mammootty starrer, directed by Ajai Vasudev is touted to set some big records at the box office. The film is all set to get a big release during the upcoming Christmas season.

Meanshwile, all those who are eagerly awaiting for this complete mass entertainer got a big gidt from the team of Masterpiece in the form of the first trailer of the movie, which has emerged as a big hit.



Makers of the film released the first official trailer of Masterpiece on December 07, 2017 at 6 PM. Much like the first teaser of the movie, Masterpiece trailer as well has created a huge buzz among the audiences and is now busy scripting records.

